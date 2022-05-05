President Iohannis ratifies agreement by which Romania grants 100 M euros in non-reimbursable funds to Moldova

On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis promulgated the law on the ratification of the agreement by which Romania grants 100 million euros, in non-reimbursable funds, to the Republic of Moldova.

The agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Moldova concerns the implementation of the technical and financial assistance programme based on the non-reimbursable financial aid amounting to 100 million euros.

Signed in Chisinau on February 11, the agreement is the main instrument by which Romania will provide support to the Moldovan authorities in their efforts for sustainable development, advancement through reforms and rapprochement with the European Union.

The document allows the granting by the Romanian Government of a non-reimbursable contribution amounting to 100 million euros to the benefit of the Republic of Moldova, a contribution that will be payable within 7 years from the date when the agreement comes into force. It shall cease at the moment of full absorption by the Republic of Moldova of the funds made available through it. The implementation of the agreement may be extended for a maximum period of 3 years.

