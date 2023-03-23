President Iohannis: Republic of Moldova to receive additional support from the EU

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that through Romania's involvement the Republic of Moldova will receive additional aid from the European Union, pointing out that it is "unacceptable that this country should be left prey to disinformation, hybrid attacks and verbal threats from Russia".

"One particular point I would mention: we have succeeded - our colleagues have been very involved - we have managed to include a relevant passage for Moldova in the conclusions. Moldova will receive additional, substantial aid, support from the EU, and we believe this is very important for Moldova, but also for us and for the whole of Europe, because it is unacceptable to leave Moldova prey to disinformation, hybrid attacks and verbal threats from Russia," the head of state said before attending the spring European Council meeting.

Iohannis pointed out that the European Council will also discuss issues related to Ukraine, economy, Single Market, competitiveness, methods to prevent Europe's de-industrialisation, energy.

President Klaus Iohannis is attending the Spring European Council meeting and the Euro Summit in inclusive format, in Brussels, March 23-24.