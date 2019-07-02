President Iohannis: Romania has been, is and will be most constant, dedicated supporter of Republic of Moldova

Romania has been, is and will be the most constant and dedicated supporter of the Republic of Moldova, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday.

The head of state welcomed at the Cotroceni Palace Presidential Maia Sandu, the Moldovan premier.At the end of the meeting, President Iohannis said that this is the first external visit of Prime Minister Maia Sandu after taking office."It is very important and symbolic that this first visit takes place in Bucharest. (...) Romania supported the peaceful transfer of power which ended the political crisis," affirmed Iohannis, who held a joint press statement with the Moldovan premier .The head of state has shown that Romania is willing to offer "assistance dedicated to strengthening the institutions of the Republic of Moldova."In this sense, he pointed out, a group of experts will be created.Iohannis stressed that Romania will support "the unblocking of financial assistance for the Republic of Moldova" at European level.

