President Iohannis: Romania is making strong steps to consolidate itself on European and international stage

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent a message on the occasion of the opening of the "International Car Salon in Bucharest," (SIAB), saying that Romania enjoys very competitive advantages in the car industry and showing that such advantages must be supported by the authorities through adequate economic policies.

"Romania has special competitive advantages in this sector. Exports in this field count as almost a quarter of the total national exports, with the car industry developing substantially on a horizontal level and local companies working with and for the most important car producers in the world. All these advantages must be supported further by the authorities, through adequate economic policies," says the message relayed by means of the presidential advise Cosmin Mrinescu at the SIAB.The head of the state voiced hope that SIAB will rapidly become a reference event in the calendar of the profile events."This is a good opportunity, as the Romanian industry marks one of its most significant achievements in its history. In the past decade, the car industry almost tripled its performance, from approximately 8 billion euros in 2009 to almost 24 billion in the end of last year. Thanks to the achievements of Dacia-Renault and Ford, Romania is making big steps to consolidate its image on the European and international stage," said Iohannis in his message.According to him, Romania is currently among the top ten car producers in Europe, which position it will probably be consolidated even more, once with the new models to be launched by the two national producers, which he congratulated for their exceptional achievements.He underscored that the exhibition events are welcome initiatives for the launch and promotion of the achievements of the car industry."I hope that, thanks to the success of the International Car Salon in Bucharest, Romania will enter the European exhibition circuit as one of its leaders," stated Iohannis in his message.

AGERPRES .