President Iohannis: Romania is strongly committed to deepening Partnership with France

President Klaus Iohannis reiterated on Tuesday Romania's strong commitment to deepening the Partnership with France.

"Built on a shared history, cultural affinities and a deep attachment to the French language, Romanian-French relations have experienced a special development in recent years. They are stimulated by the Strategic Partnership between our countries. Together with President Emmanuel Macron we have strengthened this Partnership by signing the Political Declaration between the two countries in Paris in November 2018. I would like to express, on this occasion, both Romania's and my strong commitment to further deepen this Partnership, to strengthen its strategic dimension, as well as to identify new opportunities for cooperation on a bilateral level and in our dialogue at the level of the European Union," said Iohannis, at the reception organized on the occasion of the National Day of France.

At the same time, the president said that Romania, as a "beacon state" of la Francophonie in Central and Eastern Europe, wishes to continue to actively contribute, alongside France, to promoting the values, objectives and raising the global profile of the organization and brought to mind the Romania-France cultural season, showing that "the extraordinary creative effervescence must be capitalized on through new successful projects between our countries, to eloquently demonstrate that the Europe of culture and ideas represents more than a simple desideratum".

President Iohannis also spoke about the Romanian community in France and the French community in Romania, stressing that they are very active and represent "an even stronger bridge this year, in which the humankind is facing the biggest pandemic in the last hundred years."

The head of state specified that, together with building a resilient health system at European level, Romania supports, like France, a unitary approach, based on solidarity, of the economic recovery process at Union level, which would effectively combat the negative effects of the pandemic. .

He pointed out that July 14 is "an emblematic date, a symbol for all democratic countries" and conveyed "on behalf of myself and of all Romanians", wishes of happiness and prosperity to the entire French people."

President Iohannis said that this year marks the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Romania and France and the centenary of the establishment of the Franco-Romanian Air Navigation Company, the world's first international passenger airline, which would later on become Air France and TAROM.

He said that France "greatly marked Romania's destiny as a nation and as a state, through the support offered at crossroads in its history - from the role played in the Union of Romanian Principalities, to the comradeliness between Romanians and French during the First World War, through General Berthelot's mission, or to France's contribution to the creation of modern Romania.