President Iohannis: Romania to continue to fulfill its role in facilitating food exports from Ukraine

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that Romania will continue to fulfill its role in facilitating food exports from Ukraine to the rest of the world with "the utmost responsibility".

"I have also discussed with president Fernandez the important role that Romania and Argentina play as major contributors to global food security. Threats to food security have increased amid the negative global consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine in Romania's immediate vicinity. I presented to Mr. President Romania's efforts to facilitate essential food exports from Ukraine to the rest of the world, in particular to developing countries. Romania will continue to play its role with the utmost responsibility," president Iohannis said.

"I also had an in-depth exchange of views with President Fernandez on the war waged by Russia against Ukraine, which is deeply affecting security in our region, the Black Sea region, but also Europe, with shockwaves at the Euro-Atlantic and global level. Romania and Argentina participate, through their contributions within international institutions, in efforts to resolve crisis situations at the global level through dialogue, diplomacy, by defending universal principles and values of democracy and the rule of law under the UN Charter," said the Romanian head of state.

"Both Argentina and Romania have experienced difficult periods in their contemporary history. All the more so, we have a common mission to fulfill in defending human rights and the rule of law in all relevant multilateral fora," he added.

President Iohannis stressed the importance of the summit between the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States to be held in Brussels in July.

"We want to contribute, through our constructive involvement, to its success for the benefit of the citizens of both continents and to stimulate political dialogue and economic cooperation between the European Union and our Latin American partners," he added.AGERPRES