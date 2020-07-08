 
     
President Iohannis: Romanian Constitutional Court rulings are binding, as is compliance with Constitution and laws

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Klaus Iohannis coroana

The rulings of the Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) are binding, as is compliance with the Constitution and laws, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday.

The head of state visited the Cantacuzino Institute, where he was asked by journalists how he comments on Prime Minister Ludovic Orban's calls for non-compliance with the CCR decision on compulsory hospitalization and quarantine.

The Romanian Constitutional Court has stated that the texts of the law on compulsory hospitalization and quarantine during the epidemic are unconstitutional, as they lack clarity and predictability, are uncertain and difficult to anticipate and do not provide guarantees for respect for fundamental rights and freedoms.

Moreover, the CCR holds that the establishment of quarantine in Romania through Emergency Ordinance represents a real deprivation of liberty and a restriction of fundamental rights.

