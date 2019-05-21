President Iohannis: Romanian political scene to reconfigure after election; opposition should gather its force

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday stated that, after the election to the European Parliament and the referendum on justice the Romanian political scene will reconfigure, pointing out that it's time for the PNL (National Liberal Party) to step in like the big opposition party it is.

"The Romanian political scene will reconfigure after the elections. Some people are wandering through the country telling people that the election to the European Parliament doesn't count and neither the referendum, because nothing will happen. My dear, I only want you to remember that it did count last time, in 2014, when we had elections. All elections count. After the 2014 election I decided to run for President with your help and I succeeded. Now after the election to the European Parliament and the referendum it will become very clear that Romanians want something different from the PSD (Social Democratic Party) and it's time we do politics differently in Romania, it's time for the parliamentary opposition to gather its forces, it's time for PNL to step in like the big opposition party it is and come with a concept for the Romanians and for Romania; and they will have all my support, because what I want for Romania is a sound society, a better governing for the citizens and not for the heads of political parties, and we definitely need a few changes in the Constitution, for our state to function better, and all these can happen if you go to vote," Iohannis said at the event occasion by the launch of his book "EU.RO - An open dialogue about Europe" held at the Oltenia Philharmonic.