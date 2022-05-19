President Iohannis, Romanian, Portuguese PMs paying visit to 1st Training Battalion in Caracal

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis together with Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa arrived in Caracal, Olt County, on Thursday, where they are paying a visit to 1st Training Battalion "Olt."

Approximately 200 servicemen from Portugal have been deployed to Romania this year and are jointly training with troops of the 22nd Infantry Battalion Romanati, as part of the South-East Multinational Brigade.The Portuguese military arrived to Romania in April this year and will be staying in Romania for six months.The action is part of NATO's tailored forward presence initiative.About 100 servicemen from Portugal were present in Romania last year and participated in joint training actions with Romanian troops, also in Caracal, for three months, in the period September - December.Portuguese Republic Prime Minister Antonio Costa is paying a working visit to Romania on Thursday.On this occasion, the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Portuguese Republic on cooperation in the defence area was signed in Bucharest.According to the Romanian National Defence Ministry (MApN), "the new agreement will contribute to both the enlargement and strengthening the bilateral relation in the defence area and the collaboration strengthening in NATO and EU context, thus creating the premises for consolidating the Romanian-Portuguese relations, based on convergent objectives, both on a European level and on an allied level." AGERPRES