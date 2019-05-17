President Iohannis: Romanians who study abroad must have statute recognised in Romania as well

President Klaus Iohannis said that the situation of Romanians studying abroad should be regulated "as urgently as possible" as their statute is not recognized in the country.

"I recommend that this be remedied especially for our students, that is, someone from here studies abroad and when they come home all of a sudden they are no longer students, I find it very strange. This situation needs to be regulated as soon as possible and I will take care to write to those responsible to find a solution. Technically, the solution would be extremely simple, I hope it will also be adopted. What is important though is (...) that you are students abroad and you feel you belong with us. I hope that a significant part of you will return to the country. We need you," Iohannis said in the debate "Become your best! - through quality higher education" organized at the West University of western Timisoara, when asked how he views the fact that Romanians studying abroad are not recognized as students in the country.

The president has also shown that he supports a Romanian school.

"I don't believe in copying inch by inch an education system from elsewhere. (...) The Romanian society has its specificity, because we have the base, the European values, but we also have the Romanian values, we have the Romanian traditions and all must be included in our model of the Romanian school," Iohannis said.

"I do not want a reform of the Romanian system, at least not of the kind we have had so far, the entire phenomenon we called the reform spree of the Romanian school, I would like us to talk as much as we need to until we know what we want for tomorrow's Romania, for the generations of tomorrow, which will allow us a very solid foundation on which to really build Romania's 21st century. (...) These issues take a long time, I know that some quickly lose their patience. They say, you either make a law, or you let it go. I don't make the law, just as I don't drop it, so as to finish the project," Iohannis said.

AGERPRES