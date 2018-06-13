President Iohannis says educational policy is made by ear; risks of chaotic approach are very high

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that Romania's educational policy is made "by ear," pointing out that the risks of a chaotic approach are very high and the results can be very serious.

"The large number of laws of the Education area that reach promulgation, often with contradictory provisions, indicate that the educational policy is being made by ear. Even the report launched today revels that many of the failures recorded by the certain Educational systems can be explained through harmful and inefficient policies. The risks of a chaotic approach are very high and the results can be very serious," Iohannis stated at the launching of the report called "World Development Report 2018: Learning to Realize Education's Promise," that took place at the "Carol I" Central University Library.He underscored that the quality of the teaching act must be increased and objectives should be set out in the area based on the demands of the modern world."In the relevant literature there is a term that should draw our attention. It's "middle income trap" (...) and it describes the states that can increase up to a certain point, but they don't succeed in becoming truly developed. Such states are not able to put together an economy based on knowledge and with a sufficient competitive capacity. We risk becoming such a country and we risk entering such a blockage if we don't solve, as soon as possible, the equity problems of education, if we don't increase the quality of the teaching act and if we don't set out educational objectives based on the demands of the modern world and not on the requirements of the world which we lived in our youth," President Iohannis explained.