President Iohannis says Romania commits to join Eurozone as soon as possible

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that Romania commits to access the Eurozone as soon as possible and it will continue the demarches for the integration into the Schengen Area.

"The single currency remains one of the most tangible evidence of the European integration. Romania commits to join the Eurozone as soon as possible, once all the criterion have been met, in view of a lasting result both to the benefit of the citizens and the entire Romanian economy. Another area in which the European unity is essential is that of the domestic security. Taking into account that Romania is already a security supplier, at the highest standards, for the European Union, we will continue the demarches for our integration with full rights in the Schengen Area, an integration that will contribute to the strengthening of the entire European Union security," the head of state said at the reception thrown in the Cotroceni Presidential Palace gardens on the occasion of Europe's Day.He spoke also about the elections to the European Parliament and the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.In this context, President Iohannis underscored that it's important for the elections result to represent a success for the pro-European spirit and sustain an ambitious agenda of Europe's consolidation."During Romania's Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Romania will proceed in a visible, committed and constructive manner in the discussions regarding the future of Europe," he stated, bringing to mind that on 9 May 2019 Romania will host in Sibiu the extraordinary summit that will define the development directions of the European project.He also underscored that in a worldwide complicated period, the people need, more than ever, an united and consolidated Europe."Many times we, Europeans, forget how powerful we can be together. I strongly believe that the fate of the European Union must be configured on the foundations of its successful policies, on the main objective of strengthening the European space of freedom, prosperity, security and unity. I hope this is how the future will look like, I hope we will all remain together, committed to his path," President Iohannis concluded.