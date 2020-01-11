President Iohannis sends message at the investiture of new Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest

President Klaus Iohannis has conveyed on Saturday a message on the occasion of the investiture of Monsignor Aurel Perca as the Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest, in which he underscores that the Roman-Catholic Church has always been an important dialogue partner of the Romanian state.

"The appointment of Your Holiness in the high honor as Primate of the Roman-Catholic Church in Romania by His Sanctity Pope Francis and the investiture as the Metropolitan Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Bucharest, offers me the pleasure to extend you the warmest wishes for health, peace and spiritual growth in the midst of the believers whom you will be herding from this day on. The Roman-Catholic Church has always been an important dialogue partner of the Romanian state, contributing to the development of a democratic, pluralistic society, aware of its role in cultivating harmonious and peaceful coexistence. I have the belief that you will further support the presence of the Church, the Christian values and the message of the Gospel in society, for the common good," the head of state's message reads.

He showed that the shepherds of the Roman Catholic Church have left a "strong spiritual imprint on the Roman Catholic community of Bucharest."

"Through today's consecration, you have become the successor of a group of shepherds who, through the example of a life devoted to serving Christ and others, have left a strong spiritual imprint on the Roman Catholic community of Bucharest; a living, stable community, reflecting the message of solidarity and charity. In the beginning of the New Year and in the beginning of the pastoral mission as the Primate of the Roman Catholic Church in Romania, please receive, Your Holiness, the assurance of my respect toward the apostolic creed you serve with honor. May the Christian values rise through Your Holiness' guidance in the society and in the hearts of believers, to renew the hope for a better future, for the people today and for the generations to come. For many happy years!," Klaus Iohannis concluded.