President Iohannis signs decoration decrees

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday signed decoration decrees.

According to the Presidential Administration, as a token of "appreciation of important services brought to the military and a high professionalism proven in the execution of assigned missions, for the promotion of the image of the Romanian Army within international military bodies," President Klaus Iohannis bestowed a Knight medal of the For Merit National Order with peace signs for the military on three-star Lieutenant General Ion Dorin Ionita.

An Officer medal of the Military Virtue Order with peace signs for the military was awarded to the Battle Flag of the 1st General Nicolae Dascalescu Surface-to-Air Missile Brigade on the 50th anniversary brigade, as a token of "appreciation of high professionalism and special results obtained by the unit's personnel in the performance of specific missions, and for its contribution to promoting the image of the Romanian Army."

At the same time, on the 100th anniversary of its establishment, as a token of "appreciation of high professionalism and special results obtained by the unit's personnel in the performance of specific missions, for the contribution made to promoting the image of the Romanian Army," Iohannis awarded an Officer medal of the Military Virtue Order with peace signs for the military to the Battle Flag of the 26th Avram Iancu Mountain Reconnaissance and Surveillance Battalion. AGERPRES