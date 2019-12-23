President Iohannis signs decree on appointment of his presidential advisers and state advisers

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday signed the decree on the appointment of his presidential advisers and state advisers for his new term in office.

According to a press release of the Presidential Administration, there were appointed the following presidential advisers: Ion Oprisor (presidential adviser for defence and national security), Daniela Barsan, Mihaela Ciochina, Ligia Deca, Delia Dinu, George-Vladimir Duhan, Cosmin-Stefan Marinescu, Dan-Andrei Muraru, Sergiu Nistor, Leonard Orban, Diana-Loreta Paun, Laurentiu-Mihai Stefan.Appointed as state advisers were: Gheorghe Angelescu, Constantin Ionescu, Simona - Livia Maftei, Nicoleta Nicolae-Ioana, Gabriel-Cristian Piscociu, Sandra-Marilyn-Andreea Pralong and Mihai Somordolea.Daniela Barsan, Ligia Deca and Diana-Loreta Paun were state advisers in the previous term in office of President Iohannis, too.