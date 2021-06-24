President Iohannis: Situation is quite good as to PNRR; discussions with the European Commission - very beneficial

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that Romania is in a "fairly good" position as regards the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), noting that talks with the European Commission are "very beneficial", and a fast approval of the plan "without going in depth" would not help.

"I think the situation is quite good, given that we have a finalized National Recovery and Resilience Plan, we have submitted it and I think that these discussions with the Commission are very beneficial. I can also tell you why; a fast approval now without going into depth would not help us, because subsequently, these projects need to be implemented and rather than having further discussions on each tranche of funding, as unfortunately has happened many times so far, I prefer to have all these discussions and clarifications at the beginning, to have all the issues discussed and clarified with the Commission and then to start implementing the projects in such a way that we can implement them very quickly and very well without stopping along the way, as has unfortunately happened with European funds," Iohannis said in Brussels before the European Council meeting, agerpres report.

He added that all aspects need to be clarified first."Better to sacrifice a month or two, clarifying everything and, when it's ready, we get started and put them into practice," Iohannis added.