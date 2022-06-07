President Iohannis, Speaker Ciolacu to tour Buzau secondary school

President Klaus Iohannis is scheduled today to tour Secondary School 11 of Buzau to mark World Environment Day and Teacher's Day.

He will be joined by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu.

According to the Presidential Administration, Secondary School 11 is a model for other educational establishments in Romania, given that it "combines the quality of education offered to students with specific components of green schools" and "the buildings of the school include a number of elements of sustainable school infrastructure."

The Presidential Administration mentions that the report "Education on Climate Change and the Environment in Sustainable Schools," the green axis of the "Educated Romania" project, includes numerous measures for the development of a sustainable school infrastructure and culture.

The report of the Presidential Administration was up for public consultation in the first part of 2022, and its current form will be posted online today.

"The overall aim of the report is for schools to become examples of good practice in sustainability to inspire students - as future active citizens - to adopt appropriate environmental behaviour. The benefits of a 'green' educational infrastructure are many and lead to an increase in the well-being of students and teachers, as well as an increase in the quality of learning. In addition, energy efficient schools can make a substantial contribution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reducing energy consumption and, implicitly, energy spending in schools," according to the Presidential Administration..

The implementation of the report on "Education on Climate Change and the Environment in Sustainable Schools requires cross-party efforts, with central and local administrations, non-governmental organisations, the private sector, schools and universities having the responsibility to work together to make the adjustments in the report a reality.

The Presidential Administration says that some of the measures in the report are already being implemented, noting that Green Week has been included in the 2022-2023 school year, and calls for energy efficiency investments in schools projects have been launched by public organisations. AGERPRES