 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis: Starting May 15, protective mask no longer mandatory outside, few exceptions

AzerNews
coronavirus cehia masca

President Klaus Iohannis announced that starting May 15 the obligation to wear protective mask outdoors will be eliminated, with a few exceptions, such as markets, fairs and public transport stations.

"Starting May 15 the wearing of mask outdoors is eliminated with a few exceptions - markets, fairs and bus stations. (...) Outdoors the mask can be renounced," said the head of state, on Thursday, in a statement at the Cotroceni Palace.

Furthermore, he mentioned that starting May 15 the restrictions to nighttime travel and on the schedule of commercial agents are canceled.

"Sports activities - possible with 25 pct of occupied spaces. Inside we will have also relaxations that start, mostly, from June 1," Iohannis also said.

President Iohannis had a working sitting with Prime Minister Florin Citu, several members of the Government, with the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, and the director of the National Center for the Oversight and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Institute for Public Health, Adriana Pistol, reports agerpres.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.