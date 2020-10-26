President Iohannis, Swiss counterpart Sommaruga discuss bilateral cooperation, COVID-19 response

In a phone talk held today at the request of the Swiss side, President Klaus Iohannis and President of the Swiss Confederation Simonetta Sommaruga tackled the stage of the Romanian-Swiss bilateral cooperation and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the EU-Swiss relations, as well as aspects of the international agenda.

President Klaus Iohannis commended the level of Romanian-Swiss relations, reflected both by the dynamics of the bilateral political dialogue and by the important Swiss investments in Romania. He also highlighted the positive contribution made by the Romanian community to the Swiss economy and society, voicing at the same time appreciation for the activity of the Swiss citizens in Romania, the Presidential Administration informs.

As concerns the COVID-19 pandemic, Klaus Iohannis pointed out that the recent developments registered in most European countries are concerning, given the increase in the number of infections, and called for the proper implementation of the measures agreed at national and European level, in conjunction with maintaining a high level of dialogue and cooperation with all European partners, including Switzerland, to enable the most effective management of the effects of the pandemic and a sustainable economic recovery.

Iohannis also emphasized the importance of cooperation within the European Economic Area for the management of the current health crisis, welcoming the fact that Switzerland has been included in the European Union's pandemic response mechanisms.

President Klaus Iohannis conveyed our country's appreciation for the results of the programs carried out with Swiss financial contribution to the cohesion of the European Union, stressing that the successes achieved are a very good precondition for their renewal within the shortest time.

On the same occasion, the head of the Romanian state expressed his support for the strengthening of institutional relations between the European Union and the Swiss Confederation and expressed his hope that, following the rejection by the Swiss citizens of the initiative to end the EU-Switzerland Free Trade Agreement, the premises for the finalization of the EU-Switzerland Institutional Framework Agreement will be created, the Presidential Administration also specified.