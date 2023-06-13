President Iohannis talks with PSD, PNL, national minorities' representatives for new PM's designation

The consultations of president Klaus Iohannis with the parliamentary parties and formations with a view to appointing the candidate for the position of prime minister began, on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, with representatives of the Social Democratic party (PSD), the National Liberal party (PNL) and the group of national minorities.

"We are in the situation we planned a year and a half ago at the level of the prime minister's rotation and I think it is extremely important to note that what was started and discussed as a solution for Romania's stability continues within the planned parameters and that's why we are here now to continue," the president said, at the beginning of the discussions.

The PSD chairman, Marcel Ciolacu, the PNL leader, Nicolae Ciuca, the leader of the national minority deputies, Varujan Pambuccian, and advisers to the president, Klaus Iohannis, are participating in the discussions.

President Iohannis will also consult with the representatives of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), the Save Romania union (USR) and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR).

On Monday, the president took note of the resignation of prime minister Nicolae Ciuca and signed the decree by which the minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, takes over, on an interim basis, the duties of prime minister.

According to the protocol between the PNL and the PSD, the leadership of the Executive would be taken over by the president of the PSD, Marcel Ciolacu.AGERPRES