President Iohannis tells elderly gov't not to enforce inhumane restrictions on them

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday criticised a proposal for the elderly to be quarantined, calling such measure inhumane and totalitarian.

"(...) That will not happen. It is unacceptable. We live in a free society, a society that protects itself in the case of the epidemic, but in no case will we come up with such totalitarian measures, if I may say so. I am telling the elderly: relax, no one comes to take you from home to quarantine, no one comes to impose inhumane things on you. When necessary, we will come up and explain to you what measures to take to protect you from this disease; in no way will the government impose such inhumane measures, which should be out of the question in a 21st century society," Iohannis told a news conference at the Cortroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday after a session to assess measures for the management of the COVID-19 epidemic with members of the government.