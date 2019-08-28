 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis tells PM proposals for European Commissioner are not right

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday specified he informed PM Viorica Dancila about the proposals for the office of European Commissioner not being right.

The head of the state on Wednesday told an informal discussion with journalists that the PM only informed and not consulted him in making the two proposals, Rovana Plumb and Dan Nica respectively.

Thus, President Iohannis told the PM the two proposals are not right and there is a risk they will be rejected by the European Parliament, in which context he showed Romania won't have other chances to get a good portfolio.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.