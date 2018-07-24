President Iohannis thanks Irish authorities for exceptional support for Romanian immigrants' integration

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday thanked the Irish authorities for having paved the way for the integration of the Romanian community in Ireland.

I insisted on thanking the Irish authorities for the exceptionally good and positive welcome they gave our fellow nationals, and for the way they allowed them to integrate in Ireland, Iohannis said after the meeting at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.He said that Romania - Ireland economic relations are increasingly better and that according to experts trade exchanges have doubled in the past 12 months.The head of the state emphasized that Romania and Ireland share common ideas as regards the future of the European Union.Even if Ireland and Romania sit at the geographical extremes of the Union, in the west and in the east, we have many common approaches, Iohannis said, citing the shared view on the future 2021 - 2027 Multi-annual Financial Framework, specifically the need to keep in place the common agricultural policy and the cohesion policy.During the meeting at the Cotroceni Palace, the two officials also discussed migration.Together we came to the conclusion that we need to find good solutions to be able to solve the migration issue, to turn it more orderly. This is where solutions need to be negotiated that are good, generally acceptable, feasible and sustainable, Klaus Iohannis said.In his turn, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that despite not being a forefront destination for migration, Ireland will further contribute to identifying solutions to this issue.As far as migration is concerned, we all took note of the Council's decision. In Ireland we are not at the frontline, but we will further contribute to finding solutions and discussing internal and external dimensions, said the Irish official.