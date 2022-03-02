President Iohannis thanks PM Costa for Portugal's decision of deploying 174 soldiers in Romania

President Klaus Iohannis had a phone call on Wednesday with the Portuguese Prime Minister, Antonio Costa, whom he thanked for Portugal's decision of deploying 174 soldiers in Romania.

"During today's phone call with the Portuguese Prime Minister, Antonio Costa, I thanked him for Portugal's decision of being part of our shared efforts of consolidating the Eastern Flank and deploying 174 soldiers in Romania," the head of state wrote on Twitter, Agerpres.ro informs.

He said that he discussed with the Portuguese PM about the Ukrainian refugees, "how to coordinate and help them".