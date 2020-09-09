President Iohannis: The entire procurement system be re-evaluated; we must find the right methods

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the entire procurement system must be re-evaluated and methods found to ensure the correctitude of the system.

"It's a problem that has been brought to my attention and I'm obviously dissatisfied, but my dissatisfaction is not just about someone who failed to contract the handbook, but the whole system doesn't seem to work. Look at all those acquisitions that couldn't be made, because of the bureaucratic methods that are so complicated that even the Government is unable to buy tablets. And this is not about a rocket flying to Mars, after all, this is about tablets for children who cannot go physically to school, and I believe that the whole system of procurement must be re-evaluated and methods must be found for these acquisitions to be correct. The result can be challenged, as far as I am concerned, but everything, the entire process must take a reasonably short time and then, certainly, such problems will be eliminated," Iohannis told a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace."After the parliamentary elections, we will take the job very seriously not just to implement the "Educated Romania" programme on paper, but to find the best methods to make the right procurement procedures, in such a way that they will be completed in a foreseeable time and in a timely manner. (...) This Government has not even been put into operation to defeat any inherited system, this Government, and I think we all remember this, it was put in charge to manage the public affairs until the parliamentary elections, to approve the budget and solve the current problems, and it did solve them, it dealt with the pandemic, it solved the problems related to the beginning of the school year and many other things, and I am convinced that after the parliamentary elections there will be a parliamentary and governmental framework that will allow us to solve the rest of the problems that we have inherited from the PSD," Iohannis said.