President Iohannis: There is a different situation when it comes to police officers' requests for increased salaries.

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday stated that the discussions regarding the increase in the salaries of police officers was only meant to bring their salaries to the existing salary grid stipulated by Law No. 153/2017 on the pay of public employees, told Agerpres.

"In what concerns education, according to Law No. 153, the existing one, with single pay, the educational system was already at its maximum since last year. So, since last year, the Ciuca government has increased the entire grid to its maximum for the educational sector. The same thing had not happened to the police officers. Thus, negotiations with the police was about that, about bringing their salaries to the already existing grid. So they are two very different things," said Iohannis.

Asked why the police officers did not have to go out on the street to get the raises, the head of state said: "I don't want to make judgments about the way unions in different sectors are organized."

On May 30, the leadership of the Ministry of Interior announced that, following a meeting with representatives of trade unions within the structures of the Ministry, it was decided to increase the salaries.

According to a press release of the MAI sent to AGERPRES, at the initiative of the Minister of Interior, Lucian Bode, a working meeting took place on Tuesday at the MAI headquarters between the leadership of the ministry and representatives of the trade unions within the MAI structures, the discussions being held on two levels, respectively the salary component and the one related to the modification of the law on military pensions.