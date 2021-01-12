President Iohannis: There will be no more ordinances in justice field; there will be no more reasons to it

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said that, in the future, there will be no more emergency ordinances in the field of justice, with the most recent normative act of this kind to be also the last one.

"It was an exceptional situation, which was created - maybe you will have the impression that I am still in the election campaign - by the PSD (Social Democratic Party), because, basically, in the last months of their mandate, the Parliament did not work. The Parliament was just used as an electoral tribune, and the Parliament, which was supposed to modify this law, did not do it, but someone still had to do it. For we couldn't sit and watch how a provision concerning the justice system could not be fulfilled, pure and simple," the head of state told a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace.

He argued that the emergency ordinance was an "exception.""After many discussions and analyzes on constitutionality, on opportunneness, the Government has adopted this emergency ordinance, in my opinion correctly. But it is clear, now, with a new Parliament, which knows what is at stake, which knows that the justice laws must be repaired, that there will be no more such exceptions, as I insisted on this during my discussions with the government very clearly. (...) There will no longer be any reason to it. This was the last time," Iohannis specified.