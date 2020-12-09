President Iohannis to attend European Council meeting in Brussels

President Klaus Iohannis will attend the European Council meeting in Brussels due Thursday through Friday.

In the context of the meeting in Brussels, Klaus Iohannis had a telephone discussion on Tuesday with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, upon the latter's request.

According to the Presidential Administration, the topics of discussion were the fight against climate change, as well as the relationship between the European Union and Turkey.

"Given that the focus of the European Council meeting on 10 - 11 December is reaching an agreement on setting a new, more ambitious target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990, President Klaus Iohannis mentioned that Romania supports this proposal, by taking into account, however, the national circumstances and the EU Member States' different starting points in the field," the Presidency said.

At the same time, President Iohannis called for the creation of a flexible framework that would allow all Member States, regardless of the degree of development, to effectively meet climate change objectives.

Klaus Iohannis stressed that the transition to a green economy must be fair and socially acceptable, so as to lead to the economic progress of the states and not to deepen the disparities between them, the quoted source also showed.

Discussions also focused on the relationship between the European Union and Turkey, with European leaders pledging in October to monitor developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and return to the topic at the December European Council meeting.

"In this context, the President of Romania spoke in favor of continuing the Union's dialogue with Turkey, noting that this state remains an important partner for the European Union. President Klaus Iohannis called for a balanced approach to relations between the Union and Turkey, as well as for an extended cooperation with this state in the fields of common interest," mentioned the Presidential Administration.

At the same time, in the context of developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, President Klaus Iohannis expressed Romania's full solidarity with Greece and Cyprus.