President Iohannis to attend European Council meeting on Thursday and Friday

President Klaus Iohannis will participate in the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, the Presidential Administration informed.

The main topics on the agenda of the meeting are European Union coordination in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the process of economic recovery of the Union, migration management, EU's foreign relations, especially the relation with Turkey, in the context of the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the relation with the Russian Federation.

President Iohannis will also attend the Euro Summit in an extended format, which will address the economic challenges for the Eurozone in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the progress made on the Banking Union and the Capital Markets Union.On the sidelines of the European Council, the leaders of the European Union will have a meeting with the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, reconfirmed for a new 5-year term at the helm of the organization. The agenda will include topics such as multilateralism, combating climate change, human rights, peace, development and global post-COVID-19 recovery.On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis, will decorate the chair of the European People's Party, Donald Tusk, with the National Order "Star of Romania" in the rank of Grand Cross, a decree signed at the beginning of last year.