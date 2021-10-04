 
     
President Iohannis to attend informal European Council meeting, EU-Western Balkans summit on Tuesday and Wednesday

Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis will attend the informal meeting of the European Council and the European Union (EU)-Western Balkans Summit on Tuesday and Wednesday in Brdo, Slovenia, the Presidential Administration informed.

According to the Presidential Administration, the main topic of discussion will be the role of the EU at global level. In this context, the situation in Afghanistan, the security agreement between the USA, Great Britain and Australia (AUKUS), as well as the relations with China will be addressed.

The EU-Western Balkans Summit will discuss issues related to reaffirming the European perspective for the countries in the region, cooperating with these to manage the socio-economic effects of the health crisis, strengthening dialogue and cooperation in the political and security field.

