President Iohannis to attend informal meeting of European Council, European Union - Western Balkans Summit in Brdo

President Klaus Iohannis will attend the informal meeting of the European Council and the European Union - Western Balkans Summit on Tuesday and Wednesday in Brdo, Slovenia, the Presidential Administration informs.

The main topic of discussion on the agenda of the European Council meeting is the role of the EU at global level. In this context, the situation in Afghanistan, the security agreement between the USA, the United Kingdom and Australia (AUKUS), as well as the relations with China will be addressed.

The EU-Western Balkans Summit will discuss issues related to reaffirming the European perspective for the countries in the region, cooperation with the latter to manage the effects of the socio-economic health crisis, strengthening dialogue and cooperation in the political and security field.