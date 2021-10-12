President Iohannis to attend on Wednesday International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Anti-Semitism

President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Wednesday, at the invitation of Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, in the Malmo International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Anti-Semitism, the Presidential Administration informs.

According to the cited source, President Iohannis's participation in the Malmo Forum is part of the series of steps taken by the Romanian state for strengthening Holocaust education, preserving Holocaust memory, combating anti-Semitism, racism, xenophobia and promoting European values, tolerance and respect for fundamental rights and freedoms.

In his address to Sweden's international conference, President Iohannis will highlight Romania's constant efforts to own up to the past and combat Holocaust denial and distortion, and its striving to become a regional model of best practices in this regard.

"Romania's top level participation in the Malmo Forum confers our country increased visibility and will contribute to strengthening Romania's profile as an active international promoter of relevant policies," the Presidential Administration said.

According to the cited source, the head of the state will convey the firm commitment assumed by Romania through the 2021 - 2023 National Strategy for preventing and combating anti-Semitism, xenophobia, radicalization and hate speech, which was adopted this May, and through the associated plan of action.

The Malmo Forum marks the 21st anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of the Stockholm International Forum on the Holocaust, a founding document of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance - IHRA. IHRA is an intergovernmental organization which has become over time an international benchmark for Holocaust education, research, and commemoration; Romania held the IHRA Presidency between 2016 and 2017. The Malmo Forum aims to send a strong international signal on the need to employ all means in countering anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial, which are currently on the rise, as reprehensible and unacceptable phenomena.