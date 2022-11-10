President Iohannis to attend Paris Peace Forum

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis will participate in the 5th edition of the Paris Peace Forum on Friday and Saturday at Brongniart Palace, told Agerpres.

According to the Presidential Administration, the motto of the event is "Riding out the multicrisis" and debates there will focus on worsening climate change, successive Covid-19 waves, deepening inequalities to new and lasting geopolitical conflicts of global consequences.

Iohannis on Friday will participate in a panel on managing the fallout of the multicrisis on populations.

In his speech, Iohannis will mention the effects on European and global security of the war of aggression waged by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, its consequences in multiple areas, and also the overlap of this security crisis with post-pandemic economic recovery efforts and other global priorities, such as the fight against climate change.

President Iohannis will also participate in an official dinner at Elysee Palace to be extended by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte to the attendees of the event.