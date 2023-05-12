President Iohannis to be bestowed Franz Werfel Human Rights Award.

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis will be bestowed the Franz Werfel Human Rights Award granted by the German Centre Against Expulsions, DPA informs on Friday.

Klaus Iohannis, aged 63, will become the 11 winner of this award, which will be presented for his tireless and multilateral commitment regarding the human and minorities rights in Romania and Europe, the Centre Against Expulsions foundation announced on Thursday.

The award granted every two years includes 10,000 EUR, and previous winners include former German President Joachim Gauck, Nobel Prize winner Herta Muller and historian Karl Schlogel, told Agerpres.

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on 4 June at St Paul's Church (Paulskirche) in Frankfurt, with a congratulatory speech delivered by former European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker.