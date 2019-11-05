President Iohannis to former JusMin Birchall: You opposed Gov't 's leadership and I appreciated it

President Klaus Iohannis praised Ana Birchall on Tuesday for "opposing" the Dancila Government and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) leadership, during her mandate as Justice Minister.

"Mrs. Minister Birchall, I thank you for the work you've done during your mandate, even if it was a short one, and allow me a reappraisal of your mandate and your work. First - I noticed that you got very much involved in solving the problems which have fallen into your hands. Second - I noticed, very importantly, that there have been critical situations when you, as the Justice Minister, were in contradiction with the leadership of the Government and the party that delivered that failed Government and, I want you to know that I appreciated every time that stance, a standpoint for the Justice system, for the independence of Justice and not for some politruks who tried to subjugate the Romanian justice system," Iohannis said at the handover/takeover ceremony at the Ministry of Justice, with the new Minister of Justice being Catalin Predoiu.During her mandate as Justice Minister, Ana Birchal had a conflicting relationship with the head of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) Lia Savonea and criticised the Special Section for Magistrates' Investigation.