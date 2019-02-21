 
     
President Iohannis to meet Egyptian counterpart

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis will hold consultations with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the side-lines of the EU-League of Arab States Summit, to be held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Saturday, the Romanian Presidential Administration reports. 


The two officials are expected to assess the latest developments in the relationship between the two countries and the concrete possibilities to boost and deepen bilateral co-operation in all areas of common interest, including the economy. 

The high-level dialogue takes place as part of the third meeting of the Joint Bilateral Committee on Economic, Scientific and Technical Co-operation, to be held in Cairo, February 26-28. 

The consultations between Iohannis and El-Sisi are said to be a good opportunity to discuss shared priorities of the two countries against Romania's holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union and Egypt holding the presidency of the African Union. 

Iohannis will attend the EU-League of Arab States Summit on Sunday and Monday. The meeting will be chaired by Egyptian President El-Sisi and European Council President Donald Tusk. 

Iohannis will deliver a speech to the plenary session of the summit in which he will present Romania's vision of co-operation between the European Union and the League of Arab States for finding common solutions to current, medium and long-term challenges.

