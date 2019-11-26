President Iohannis to meet European Council President-elect Charles Michel at Cotroceni Palace on Wednesday

President Klaus Iohannis will welcome at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Wednesday European Council President-elect Charles Michel, the Presidential Administration informed.According to the quoted source, Charles Michel's visit to Bucharest is part of a tour preparing his takeover of the helm of the European Council on 1 December 2019. Thus, through the meetings with leaders of the European Union, the future President of the European Council intends to know better their positions and opinions regarding the main topics on the European agenda, as well as the priorities of the member states of the Union.
The Presidential Administration shows that within the meeting between President Klaus Iohannis and Charles Michel aspects related to the Strategic Agenda of the Union for 2019-2024, the latest developments regarding the withdrawal process of the UK, migration and the external relations of the European Union will be the main topics of discussion. Moreover, also tackled will be topics included on the meeting agenda of the European Council meeting of 12-13 December, as well as negotiations on the Union's budget for 2021-2027 and the demarches at European Union level to combat climate change.