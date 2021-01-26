President Iohannis to meet leaders of coalition government (sources)

On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis has a meeting with the leaders of the coalition government, according to some political sources.

The meeting takes place at Vila Lac.

President Klaus Iohannis also met with coalition leaders on January 6.At that time, political sources told AGERPRES that among the topics discussed were the state budget for 2021, the vaccination campaign against COVID-19, the reopening of schools.The same sources specified that President Klaus Iohannis will have regular consultations with the leaders of the coalition government.