President Iohannis to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Tuesday

President Klaus Iohannis will welcome on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Palace Ireland's Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar, who is on an official visit to Romania. Talks are expected to tackle bilateral relations and aspects related to the major subjects on the European agenda, like the future of the European Union, the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the future budget of the EU and the management of migration, the Presidential Administration informs.

The two officials will also look at the upcoming Brexit - a subject of top interest for both sides, the release says, stating that President Iohannis will present Romania's vision of the future of the EU, emphasizing the idea of deeper integration and maintaining the unity of EU member states, advocating strengthened bilateral relations with a view to expanding and diversifying cooperation between the two states.