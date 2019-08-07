President Iohannis to meet US President Trump in Washington, Presidential Administration confirms

President Klaus Iohannis will pay a visit to Washington DC, August 19-20, at the invitation of his US counterpart Donald Trump, the Presidential Administration said Tuesday evening.

Earlier, the White House announced the meeting of the two presidents on August 20."On the occasion of the meeting, President Klaus Iohannis and President Donald J. Trump will discuss strengthening and further developing the strong and dynamic strategic partnership between Romania and the United States of America, in all its dimensions, including in security and economic terms. Romania's President will highlight the fact that Romania will continue to be a strong strategic partner and a responsible and reliable ally of the United States of America, as one of the main priorities in Romania's foreign policy is to strengthen the transatlantic relationship and the security of the Euro-Atlantic area," says the Presidential Administration.The White House said in a press statement that the two leaders will discuss how best to meet the many shared security challenges facing the United States and Romania and ways to advance fair and reciprocal trade and energy partnerships.The visit will occur as Romanians mark the 30th year since the fall of communism and the 15th year of Romania's membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization."The President looks forward to celebrating these important anniversaries with President Iohannis," the White House said.It is the second time in their current tenures that President Trump and President Iohannis have a meeting at the White House, after a previous one in June 2017.