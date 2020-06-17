President Iohannis to participate in Eastern Partnership leaders' video conference on Thursday

President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Thursday in the high-level meeting of the Eastern Partnership, carried out in a video conference system, according to a release of the Presidential Administration.

At the meting attended by heads of state and government of the 27 European Union member states and the six partner states in the region - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, three main topics will be tackled: cooperation and solidarity in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic; the reconfirmation of the strategic importance of the Eastern Partnership and its fundamental values; post 2020 long-term policy accomplishments and objectives of this initiative.

"Romania's President will plead for a firm policy of continuous commitment of the European Union in its Eastern Neighborhood, which can become, through the progresses of the partner states in the area of assumed reforms, a stable, predictable and prosperous space, compatible with European values and principles. Moreover, President Klaus Iohannis will highlight the constant support granted by Romania to the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, in view of combating the COVID-10 pandemic effects, worth over 3.5 million euro, 1.75 million euro, respectively, as well as the dispatch of medical personnel," the Presidential Administration shows.