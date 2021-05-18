 
     
President Iohannis to participate in videoconference for preparing European Council meeting

Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis is set to participate on Wednesday in a videoconference meeting with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and a group of European leaders, aimed at preparing the European Council meeting of May 24-25, informs the Presidential Administration.

The videoconference was called by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

The agenda of the meeting includes topics related to the coordination at the EU level in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union's objectives in the climate area, EU's relations with the Russian Federation and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

