President Iohannis to PNL: Taking up the values of liberalism has become a necessity

Taking up the values of liberalism has become a necessity for Romania so that it may keep its pro-Western democratic course unaltered, President Klaus Iohannis says in a message delivered on Thursday on the 143th anniversary of the National Liberal Party (PNL).

"Romania needs a PNL that is actively involved in overcoming the dysfunctions of our country, a liberal party that contributes to preserving the Euro-Atlantic values, reforming public systems, modernising the society, promoting tolerance, consensus and solidarity, and maintaining the rule of law. I am convinced that you, genuine liberals, will remain deeply committed to supporting Romania's commitments arising from its NATO and EU membership, and as a matter of priority and you will continue to defend the principles of democracy that are underpinning effective and predictable governance. In a complicated period in which the dangers of illiberalism are increasingly more evident, talking up the values of liberalism has become a necessity in order for Romania to maintain its unaltered democratic pro-Western course and not to skip back into a bleak past. I am encouraging you to you promote these values and carry them one," Iohannis says in his message, which was read out at an anniversary event at the PNL main offices by presidential adviser Stefan Laurentiu.The head of state congratulates the PNL members at their anniversary and expresses his gratitude for the invaluable contribution PNL has brought to the progress of Romania.He adds that after 1990, PNL has contributed to the revival of Romanian democracy, the stability of the country and the integration of Romania with NATO and the EU.