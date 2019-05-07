President Iohannis to present Romania's vision on EU Strategic Agenda for five years at Sibiu Summit

President Klaus Iohannis will host the Informal Summit of EU heads of state or government in Sibiu on Thursday, context in which he will present Romania's vision with regard to the EU Strategic Agenda for 2019 - 2024, informs the Presidential Administration.

According to the Presidency, the main topic of the informal meeting of the European Council in Sibiu will be the future of the European Union, focusing on the Strategic Agenda of the Union for 2019-2024. On this occasion, the European leaders will have an exchange of views on the current challenges faced by the Union and the priorities of action at European level for the coming years.President Klaus Iohannis will present at the meeting Romania's vision on the Strategic Agenda for the next five years. This document is due to be adopted at the European Council meeting on 20-21 June, based on the conclusions of the Summit held in Sibiu, the Presidential Administration shows.At the same time, EU27 leaders are to adopt a Declaration on the future of the European Union.The European Council President, Donald Tusk, and the European Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker, will as well attend the meeting held by Romania, which is currently holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union. The President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani will also attend the first part of the meeting.