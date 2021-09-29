President Iohannis to receive, in Aachen, the Charlemagne Prize - for European unification

President Klaus Iohannis will receive, on Saturday, in Germany, the International Charlemagne Prize of the City of Aachen - for European unification.

According to a release of the Presidential Administration, the board of directors of the Charlemagne Prize decided to confer to President Klaus Iohannis the prize for 2020 as a recognition of his merits in what regards "leading Romania on a pro-European path, based on the values of the rule of law," and for the "efforts made to consolidate the European Union and the member states," as well as for "promoting equity, minority protection and cultural diversity and for his role as creator of bridges between Western and Eastern European societies."

The International Charlemagne Prize of the City of Aachen is conferred, annually, starting with 1950, to public personalities or organizations that have been remarkable in their involvement in favor of European unity or cooperation between member states, Agerpres informs.

The list of recipients includes the founding fathers of the European Community, the architects of the modern European Union and representatives of democratic movements from Central and Eastern Europe.