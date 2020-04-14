President Iohannis to Romanians: Do not expose yourselves and do not expose those in your proximity

President Klaus Iohannis called again on Tuesday for the regulations imposed by the authorities to be observed.

"I am making an appeal to all those who believe that things are not so serious and continue to ignore the regulations of the authorities. Do not fool the state institutions, you are only fooling yourselves! You are fooling those you care about, your children, parents and grandparents, whom you endanger because you are disregarding the measures taken to protect your life and the life of your fellow citizens. Any step beyond the lines drawn by these regulations can mean your becoming ill and, further on, your loved ones. Do not expose yourselves and do not expose those in your proximity! Be responsible and stand in solidarity! (...) If the restrictions are respected by each of us, we can save lives. In these times, all, I repeat, we are all vulnerable if we ignore the measures imposed by the authorities. This crisis can only be overcome together," said Iohannis, in a press statement held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He conveyed his condolences to the families of the 346 people who died of COVID-19.

"Pain and powerlessness, a huge emptiness in the families where 346 people have disappeared in one fell swoop. I want to convey my condolences to the bereaved families and much strength to go through this extremely difficult period," said Iohannis.

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday the extension of the state of emergency in Romania by 30 days.