President Iohannis to withdraw all decorations presented to all convicted felons

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday announced at the Cotroceni presidential Palace he is going to withdraw all the decorations presented to the persons with criminal sentences.

When asked if he withdraws the decoration presented to former prime minister Adrian Nastase, Iohannis answered: "Yes, and I can say that I've decided to withdraw all the decorations presented to all those with criminal sentences and who fit the legal provisions that stipulate a withdrawal procedure of the national orders."The president added that he has effectively kicked off this action, to be finalised "very shortly".