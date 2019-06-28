President Iohannis: Tricolours, you made an entire country proud of you!

President Klaus Iohannis stated that the members of Romania's Under 21 football team "made proud" an entire country, taking into account their "exceptional" journey at the European Under 21 Championship.

"An exceptional journey of Romania's Under 21 national football team at the European Under 21 Championship! Tricolours, you made an entire country proud of you! We are waiting for you back home!," Iohannis wrote on Thursday evening in a Facebook post.Romania's team was defeated by Germany's team with a score of 4-2 (1-2), on Thursday evening, in the semifinals of the European Under 21 Championship in Italy and San Marino, on the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Bologna.The Romanian nationals played a memorable match, despite a final breakdown, following which Germany, the defending champion, managed to score and win the match.Romania lost the match, but it won a qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, after 56 years and a promising team, that accomplished a historic performance, namely a semifinal at the European Championship, where it played peer-to-peer against the defending champion.