 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis: Tricolours, you made an entire country proud of you!

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis stated that the members of Romania's Under 21 football team "made proud" an entire country, taking into account their "exceptional" journey at the European Under 21 Championship. 


"An exceptional journey of Romania's Under 21 national football team at the European Under 21 Championship! Tricolours, you made an entire country proud of you! We are waiting for you back home!," Iohannis wrote on Thursday evening in a Facebook post. 

Romania's team was defeated by Germany's team with a score of 4-2 (1-2), on Thursday evening, in the semifinals of the European Under 21 Championship in Italy and San Marino, on the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Bologna. 

The Romanian nationals played a memorable match, despite a final breakdown, following which Germany, the defending champion, managed to score and win the match. 

Romania lost the match, but it won a qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, after 56 years and a promising team, that accomplished a historic performance, namely a semifinal at the European Championship, where it played peer-to-peer against the defending champion.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.