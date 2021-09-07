President Iohannis underscores need to create conditions for attracting investments, improving business environment in Moldova

On Tuesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, President Klaus Iohannis received the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova, Nicu Popescu.

"President Klaus Iohannis welcomed the visit to Bucharest of the representative of the Government of the Republic of Moldova, which represents a reconfirmation of the special relationship between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, and which offers the opportunity for further strengthening bilateral dialogue, for in-depth cooperation at all levels, which is necessary for advancing joint projects of strategic interest," the Presidential Administration said in a press release.

The head of state evoked the recent discussions with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, on August 27, in Chisinau, and with the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Grosu, on September 1, in Bucharest, and reaffirmed Romania's commitment to the processes of transformation, modernization and implementation of reforms, in the spirit of the Strategic Partnership for European Integration between the two states, Agerpres informs.

"The President of Romania noted the first decisions taken by the new Government in Chisinau, which send encouraging signals and indicate the will to advance reforms aimed at bringing real benefits to society as a whole. President Klaus Iohannis underscored, among other things, the need to create the necessary conditions for attracting investments, including from Romania, and improving the business environment," the Presidential Administration also shows.

According to the same source, during the discussions, they also mentioned the next joint meeting of the Government, which will take place in Chisinau and which will focus, with concrete decisions and solutions of cooperation, on the priority common areas and projects