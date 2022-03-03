President Iohannis, UNHCR head Grandi discuss support for Ukrainians and Republic of Moldova

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Thursday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, with whom he discussed the support given to refugees from Ukraine, but also to the Republic of Moldova, faced with a massive influx of Ukrainians out of the country.

"The President of Romania reiterated our country's support for the combined global efforts, including those coordinated by the UN, in support of refugees following the Russian invasion, while appreciating the adequate and rapid response of the international community to the current situation," said the Presidential Administration.

The cited source reports that President Iohannis welcomed the historic vote in the UN General Assembly that strongly condemns Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

The head of state also expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the High Commissioner and his team in Romania, as well as for the collaboration with the Romanian authorities.

President Klaus Iohannis briefed on the current situation, the preparation and the response of our country to this crisis, including the decision to operationalise in Romania a logistics center, a hub, for the coordination of humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.

From this perspective, the Romanian president pointed out that Romania's response is being carried out in close coordination with the European Commission, the Member States of the European Union, other international partners, international organizations (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the Red Cross, International Organization for Migration) along with non-governmental organizations and volunteers.

Discussions also focused on concrete ways to support the Republic of Moldova, which is facing a massive influx of refugees, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to the Presidential Administration, High Commissioner Filippo Grandi welcomed the rapid reaction of the Romanian authorities and the efforts made to manage the exceptional situation of refugee flows.

"The senior UN official voiced appreciation for Romania's handling of this difficult situation, stressing the openness to continue cooperation with the Romanian side to identify the best ways to manage the crisis in the light of future developments. The High Commissioner also stated that he will get involved in providing support to the Republic of Moldova," informs the cited source.